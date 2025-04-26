MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East destroyed up to 175 Ukrainian troops and a T-64 tank of the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Gordeyev said.

"In 24 hours, the enemy lost up to 175 troops, a T-64 tank, two armored combat vehicles, two self-propelled artillery systems, ten cars, an oil depot, seven fixed-wing UAVs, and six UAV control systems," he said.

The group inflicted damage on troops and equipment of groups of a mechanized and a jaeger brigades of Ukraine’s assault regime near Bogatyr, Volnoye Pole, Otradnoye, Malinovka, Zelyonoye Pole, Alekseyevka, Yablokovo, and Zelyony Kut, Gordeyev added.