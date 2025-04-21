High-ranking Russian Orthodox church delegation expected to attend Pope’s funeral — church

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. A high-ranking delegation from the Russian Orthodox Church will likely attend the funeral of Pope Francis, Secretary for Inter-Christian Relations of the External Church Relations Department Stefan (Igumnov) of the Moscow Patriarchate told TASS.

"According to church protocol, such participation is common practice. It’s likely that a high church delegation will be sent to the funeral of Pope Francis," he said.

The Vatican said the pope died earlier on Monday. He was 88 years old. Francis was hospitalized from February 14 to March 23 with pneumonia. Doctors said he was on the brink of death twice, but he improved enough to be released after 40 days.

The pontiff was prescribed two months of complete rest, but he began to leave his residence in the former Vatican hotel of St. Martha for short visits to St. Peter's Basilica. On Easter Sunday, he also made an appearance in public, being driven around St. Peter's Square in an open-air popemobile to the sound of cheering crowds.