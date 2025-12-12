Russian assets in EU to be blocked until end of conflict — Kosta

BRUSSELS, December 12. /TASS/. The EU Council made the decision to block Russian assets until the end of the conflict in Ukraine and payment of compensations, President of the EU Council Antonio Costa wrote on the X.

In October 2025, "EU leaders committed to keep Russian assets immobilized until Russia ends its war of aggression against Ukraine and compensates for the damage caused. Today we delivered on that commitment," Costa said.

The next step will be "securing Ukraine’s financial needs for 2026-27," he added.