Putin conveys best wishes to Iran’s supreme leader

The Russian president pointed out that meetings with Iranian officials take place on a regular basis
© Kristina Kormilitsyna/POOL/TASS

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian asked the latter to convey his greetings to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"First of all, I would like to ask you to convey my best wishes to Iran’s supreme leader, Mr. Khamenei," Putin said, addressing Pezeshkian.

The Russian president pointed out that meetings with Iranian officials take place on a regular basis. "We not only met at the beginning of the year but also signed a crucial comprehensive treaty on strategic partnership," Putin emphasized.

Zelensky set to disrupt elections in Ukraine as he cannot win — expert
According to Vladimir Karasev, if presidential elections are held in Ukraine, candidates endorsed by either the UK or the US will make it to the final round
Read more
Magnitude-6.7 earthquake strikes northern Japan, tsunami warning issued
The national meteorological service warned about the possibility of a tsunami wave up to one meter high
Read more
Lula da Silva tells Maduro Brazil ready to offer help amid US threats
During the phone call the Brazilian leader "expressed concern about the US military presence in the Caribbean"
Read more
Lavrov talks security guarantees and negotiations with US at a roundtable with ambassadors
The ongoing Russia-US talks are aimed at finding a long-term solution to end the Ukraine conflict, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.04% to 2,748.93 points, while the RTS Index lost 0.8% to 1,091.47 points
Read more
King of Thailand dissolves lower house of parliament
"This will allow the people to regain control over the political decision-making process as quickly as possible," Maha Vajiralongkorn said
Read more
Russian-hosted Wikileaks to release new classified files on biological weapons production
Alexander Ionov, leader of the International Anti-Globalist Movement, head of the Wikileaks 2.0 project, specified that the documented events had taken place in 2018-2022, particularly at the height of the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Zelensky, his wife facilitate crimes against children in Ukraine — Russian MFA
"Representatives of the Kiev junta, including Zelensky’s wife Elena, use all international platforms to promote this, once again, fabricated story about kidnapped Ukrainian children," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
No Trump-Putin talk on Russian leader's conversation with Maduro — White House
Earlier, the Kremlin press service reported that Vladimir Putin had held a phone call with Nicolas Maduro and expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people
Read more
Israeli police mum on assassination attempt on Ukraine’s Mindich — spokesman
Earlier, Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky stated in court that an assassination attempt had been made on Mindich, who is in Israel, on November 28
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry presents report on seized Ukrainian chemical munition
The examined device comprises two sealed glass bottles containing a brown liquid and a glass vial filled with a white powder
Read more
Moscow may not like new version of US peace plan — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said that Russia has to see what the Americans agree on with the Europeans and Ukrainians
Read more
Putin to meet with Turkish, Iranian, Iraqi leaders in Turkmenistan — Kremlin
There will be a series of bilateral meetings
Read more
West must grasp consequences of Russian assets seizure — Foreign Ministry
"Such steps will inevitably affect the stability of the eurozone and the attractiveness of the EU jurisdiction for foreign investors, primarily from Asian and Middle Eastern countries," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin held a meeting on the situation in special military operation zone
The Russian leader noted that the promise to liberate the town by December 15 was fulfilled
Read more
Kiev advancing unacceptable conditions to derail talks — Russian diplomat
"As a matter of fact, it is seeking to set forth unacceptable for Russia terms, and its next step will be to simply accuse it of breaking down the talks," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
IOC greenlights young athletes from Russia to participate under national flag
"The definition of youth competitions and the application of these recommendations depends for this purpose on the regulations of each International Federation," according to the IOC
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about partial collapse of apartment building in Volgograd Region
According to the latest information, four people, including a child, were injured
Read more
Armenia will have to choose between EAEU and EU — Russian Deputy PM
The membership in two integration associations at the same time is incompatible, Alexey Overchuk said
Read more
At least 90 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian territory overnight
63 of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Read more
Russia set to broaden cooperation with Laos, Shoigu says
The Russian Security Council Chairman specified that the agreements include peaceful nuclear programs, the construction of nuclear facilities, cooperation in education and training for careers, the development of economic relations as well as issues of military and defense cooperation
Read more
Bulgarian government resigns — PM
Rosen Zhelyazkov said that the government must "give in" to the demands of citizens
Read more
Kremlin has no details on Trump's meeting with Ukrainian, EU officials — spokesman
Asked to specify Moscow’s expectations from the meeting, Dmitry Peskov repeated that Moscow was unaware if the event would take place at all
Read more
Kiev lacks forces and resources to bolster defenses near Staritsa — expert
The Ukrainian armed forces are hastily bolstering their defenses in the Ternovaya-Staritsa area of the Kharkov Region amid intensified shelling of Ukrainian positions by the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russian troops liberate Liman community in Kharkov Region — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made radar station in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Infamous Ukrainian extremist database Mirotvorets doxes Russian rowing champion
Alexey Svirin is accused of attempting to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, taking part in the "Russia — A Sports Power" forum, and supporting the special military operation
Read more
Drone attack on apartment building in Tver leaves 7 wounded
At present, 22 residents, including five children, are staying in a temporary shelter
Read more
UN resolution on kidnapped children just more anti-Russia lies — MFA
"Those who voted for it are effectively covering up the Kiev regime's crimes against children," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
US plan envisions Donbass buffer zone as Russian territory — Financial Times
According to their information, the plan specifies that "Russian forces will not enter this demilitarised zone"
Read more
Kiev tried to attack chemical facilities — Russian Defense Ministry
Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Major General Alexey Rtishchev pointed to the Ukrainian army’s attempts to destroy hazardous chemical sites in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, creating the threat of chemical exposure to civilians in the region
Read more
Putin arrives in Ashgabat to hold series of meetings
Vladimir Putin will take part in an international forum, headlined 'Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future,' and also hold a series of bilateral meetings
Read more
Trump says only Zelensky dislikes his peace plan
The US leader stressed that Washington was "very close" with Russia and Ukraine to having a deal
Read more
Zelensky using referendum on territories as pretext to slow down talks — Medvedev
Vladimir Zelensky "straight up gave the White House the finger," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Maduro, Putin confirm strategic nature of Venezuela-Russia relations
Vladimir Putin strongly supported Nicolas Maduro in his efforts to promote peace, political stability, economic development, and social protection for the Venezuelan people, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Read more
Russia prepares response to potential deployment of European troops to Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that the UK, the European Commission’s leadership, and the majority of NATO and EU member states took "a completely destructive position" on the Ukraine issue
Read more
Italian official says Brussels wants no end to already lost conflict in Ukraine
Matteo Salvini pointed out that wars were fought for economic reasons "by those who produce weapons"
Read more
Three Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Dimitrov — Russia’s top brass
According to the report, the prisoners of war "recounted how their commanders had sent them to their deaths at the line of engagement"
Read more
Ukraine conflict could lead to World War III, Trump warns
The US president said the conflict in Ukraine "doesn’t really affect the United States, unless it got out of control"
Read more
Russia's questions to US about biolabs in Ukraine go unanswered for years — diplomat
Russia has been raising this issue openly and expressing concern for a long time now, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Kazakhstan to make up for 480,000-ton oil production cut forced by attack on CPC
The Energy Ministry also reported that the incident did not have a critical impact on achieving annual oil flow rates through this pipeline
Read more
Russian forces holding their positions near Kupyansk, despite Ukraine’s counterattacks
According to Andrey Marochko, high-intensity counterattacks have been going on for a long time
Read more
European troops in Ukraine to become legitimate military targets for Russia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister recalled that Europeans are still fantasizing about sending their troops to Ukraine as "peacekeepers"
Read more
European Commission head tells Trump not to meddle in EU democracy
Ursula von der Leyen also said she has always had "a very good working relationship" with US presidents
Read more
USAID may be behind testing of pharmacological drugs on Ukrainians — Russia’s top brass
According to Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Major General Alexey Rtishchev, US officials have repeatedly confirmed that the US defense agency conducted work in Ukrainian biolabs
Read more
Detained Russian archaeologist is 'world-renowned' scholar — Polish prosecutor
Spokesman for the Warsaw District Prosecutor's Office Piotr Skiba emphasized that international law was being observed in relation to the detained scholar
Read more
NATO builds up forces on borders of Russia-Belarus Union State — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, NATO member states try convincing the world community that they are preparing not for war, but for some kind of just peace in Ukraine, seeking "some kind of role in the settlement"
Read more
US set to turn Africa into battle arena for resources — newspaper
According to the newspaper, from Africa the US wants minerals, energy access and influence, mainly to counter China
Read more
NATO chief calls on Germany to prepare for war lived by ‘grandparents, great-grandparents’
Mark Rutte also urged NATO countries to increase their defense spending
Read more
Lavrov sees Kallas' statements on Kiev aid as pro-Nazi 'confession'
The minister drew attention to Kallas’s words that Ukraine does not need a very rapid conflict settlement
Read more
Russia ready to help Africa strengthen security — mission to UN
"The complex nature of the challenges facing the subregion requires coordinated approaches," Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Evstigneyeva noted
Read more
EU countries request €50 bln from EC to make shells, missiles, air defense systems
EC representative Tom Rainier noted that 65% of the 691 projects submitted to the European Commission by 19 EU countries involve joint purchases of military assets and equipment
Read more
Liberation of Seversk opens road to Slavyansk — DPR official
"Slavyansk is another major hub of the Ukrainian armed forces in the north of the republic," Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
All of Google's assets in France seized following complaint from its Russian subsidiary
The seizure has been imposed as a security measure to prevent Google from attempting to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against its French subsidiary
Read more
Ukrainian losses in conflict have exceeded 1 million — Lavrov
"The Kiev regime, originally established as a fiercely ideological military entity, has now devolved into a criminal gang," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russian archaeologist working for Hermitage Museum detained in Poland at Kiev's request
According to the station, the Russian archaeologist was detained while traveling from the Netherlands to the Balkans
Read more
Hooley surely not first UK soldier to die in Ukraine — Russian MFA
"What Downing Street will say is another matter, but he is not the first one," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
At least 17 drones shot down over Russia in just three hours
15 of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Read more
US considering idea of creating G7 alternative with Russia — Politico
This proposal was reportedly included in the unpublished version of the National Security Strategy
Read more
Russia’s Foreign Ministry calls reports about US withdrawal from NATO speculation
According to Maria Zakharova, the North Atlantic Alliance for the United States "is now just a mechanism for receiving colossal amounts of money, which are determined as a percentage of the GDP of the respective countries"
Read more
Explosion damages residential building in Tver — TASS correspondent
Information about casualties is being verified
Read more
Polls in Ukraine, scientist detained, Brit soldier: what Foreign Ministry said
Vladimir Zelensky "has no chance of being legally re-elected" for a new term, Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
One in five Russians believes "Labubu" word of year — poll
More than a third of respondents (36%) were unfamiliar with any of the word-of-the-year candidates
Read more
Ukraine hands over new 20-point peace plan to US — ABC News
According to the source, the proposals contain some new points on territories
Read more
House of Representatives rejects attempt to impeach Trump over death penalty remarks
US Congressman Al Green accused Donald Trump of abusing his presidential power and of attempts to "undermine democracy"
Read more
Ukrainian, EU agencies involved in generating fake news about Ukraine — envoy
Their main task is to blur and distort the pragmatic approaches that formed the basis of Trump's peace plan, Rodion Miroshnik noted
Read more
Kiev agrees to create demilitarized zone in Donbass along front line — Le Monde
This point is reportedly included in a new 20-point version of a peace plan developed by Kiev with the support of Great Britain, France, and Germany, which Ukraine recently handed to the United States
Read more
Kiev keeps a mere 25% of Seversk in Donbass region under its fire control — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Russian fighters have expanded control of ground in central Seversk
Read more
Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov greets Putin at Ashgabat airport
After that, the two leaders posed for a photo and headed to a conference room for a bilateral meeting
Read more
German expert calls Rutte's call to prepare for war 'dangerous madness'
BSW foreign affairs expert Sevim Dagdelen emphasized that either Mark Rutte is distorting history, or he is advocating for the next aggressive war
Read more
Russia’s proposals on European security ‘last chance’ for salvaging any progress — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that the West was currently trying to undermine those proposals
Read more
Russia to pursue goals in Ukraine regardless of predictions for conflict's end — Lavrov
"Russia's specific objectives were clearly and unambiguously outlined publicly by the President and discussed in detail in Anchorage, where understandings were reached on how best to move toward achieving these goals in the context of not a ceasefire, but a sustainable peace," the minister stated
Read more
Press review: Kiev sets unacceptable peace terms while Thailand-Cambodia tensions flare
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 11th
Read more
Ukrainian ex-premier says it’s impossible to negotiate on Zelensky’s peace plan version
Nikolay Azarov added that there was no chances of resolving the conflict by Christmas "first of all because of the stance taken by Western countries and Vladimir Zelensky"
Read more
Russia seeks answers from US on seizure of tanker off Venezuelan coast
The Russian foreign minister also said that Moscow wants discussions on the fight against drug trafficking and ensuring maritime security to be collective, so that no nation would be staring down unilateral actions
Read more
'Eastern NATO' contradicts stability in Asia-Pacific — Russian security chief
Sergey Shoigu pointed out that "issues of the region’s active militarization - Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines" - were discussed during his talks with the leadership of Laos
Read more
Russia values Turkmenistan’s neutrality, which brings stability to region — Putin
The Russian President emphasized that this path provides an opportunity and basis for serious work with practically all countries without exception
Read more
Opposition fears Orban may assume presidency of Hungary — Bloomberg
Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for April
Read more
Decision to permanently freeze Russian assets would cause irreparable damage to EU — Orban
The Hungarian Prime Minister affirmed that Budapest will "do everything possible to restore the legal order"
Read more
Serbia’s not considering seizure of NIS, ready for a 'fair solution' — Vucic
Belgrade is ready to facilitate the search for a fair solution for its continued operation, the Serbian president said
Read more
Russia hopes Poland sees absurdity of charges against archaeologist Butyagin — MFA
Representatives of the Russian embassy in Warsaw have already visited Alexander Butyagin
Read more
Putin to take part in forum, hold bilateral meetings during visit to Turkmenistan
The forum will be attended by multiple national leaders and heads of international organizations
Read more
Talks on Ukraine ongoing, contacts continue — diplomat
Russia's priority is pursuing peace, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Six countries to participate in next week’s meeting on Afghanistan in Iran
The meeting in Tehran will bring together special representatives for Afghanistan from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China and Russia
Read more
Zelensky will not hold any elections in Ukraine, former prime minister tells TASS
Nikolay Azarov said that if elections are held under the current circumstances, they would not bring about any meaningful change
Read more
Russia, Laos need to expand bilateral military-technical cooperation — Shoigu
"There’s a significant amount of work to be done," the Russian Security Council Secretary said
Read more
EU initiates written procedure for 'long-term freeze' of Russian assets
Bloomberg reported earlier that the European Commission hopes, if EU countries reject blocking of Russian assets once per six months and freeze them for several years, this will make it possible to convince Belgium to agree to the expropriation under the pretext of the "reparation loan"
Read more
NATO, EU preparing for large-scale conflict with Russia — Russian embassy in Belgium
The embassy emphasized that the war party in Brussels is seeking "to sell the uncontrolled increase in military spending and the militarization of economies to the population at the expense of socio-economic well-being"
Read more
UK admits sending paratroopers to Ukraine — agency
This fact became officially known only after a British soldier was killed in an accident at a Ukrainian training ground, noted Press Association
Read more
Europeans present proposal on Ukrainian territorial concessions to Trump — Merz
The German Chancellor said the conversation was "constructive"
Read more
Maduro praises phone talk with Putin, relations with Russia
The Venezuelan leader called his Russian counterpart a friend and "big brother" of the republic
Read more
Kiev refusing to receive its citizens evacuated from Sumy Region to Russia
According to Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova, six Ukrainian nationals are currently remaining in Kursk
Read more
Four drones taken down en route to Moscow
First responders are working at the crash sites
Read more
Russia has no invitations from US to join Core 5, Kremlin spokesman says
Regarding whether Russia is interested in such a platform at all, Dmitry Peskov stated that "it remains to be seen what it means"
Read more
Creation of buffer zone proceeds according to plan — Putin
The elimination of encircled enemy groups on the eastern bank of the Oskol River and in Dimitrov continues
Read more
Zelensky may opt for government headed by security forces — magazine
According to the magazine, if this happens, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov will likely be the candidate for the post of head of his office
Read more
Casualties in Tver, 90 drones: aftermath of overnight attack on Russian Regions
As a result of a drone attack on a house in Tver, seven people were injured, including a child
Read more
Russian assets seizure could trigger crisis in EU comparable to Great Depression — expert
According to Jacques Sapir, "this will have extremely dire consequences for the largest European banks"
Read more
Russia’s coal industry losses exceed $3.7 bln since year’s start — Deputy Energy Minister
The ministry estimates that the sector's debt burden will increase by $19 bln by the end of the year
Read more
Putin discusses situation in special military operation zone — Kremlin spokesman
Commander of the 123rd Motorized Rifle Brigade Denis Pirogov attended the meeting in the president's office in the Kremlin
Read more
Tucker Carlson calls Russia 'most obvious' ally for US
The US journalist emphasized that if the US needs a partner that could really help during a conflict or provide a place to host air bases, Russia would be the best fit
Read more
EU leaders to oppose US-Russia relations thaw at summit — news outlet
The media outlet noted that the EU was preparing a statement for the summit that will reiterate all of its original demands on Ukraine
Read more