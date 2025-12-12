Putin conveys best wishes to Iran’s supreme leader

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian asked the latter to convey his greetings to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"First of all, I would like to ask you to convey my best wishes to Iran’s supreme leader, Mr. Khamenei," Putin said, addressing Pezeshkian.

The Russian president pointed out that meetings with Iranian officials take place on a regular basis. "We not only met at the beginning of the year but also signed a crucial comprehensive treaty on strategic partnership," Putin emphasized.