King of Thailand dissolves lower house of parliament

BANGKOK, December 12. /TASS/. King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) has signed a decree to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country’s bicameral parliament, the National Assembly.

"Taking into consideration that the country is ruled by a minority government, and given that it is unable to govern the country in an uninterrupted, efficient and stable manner due to numerous domestic political problems <…> the dissolution of the House of Representatives, which paves the way to a new general election, appears to be the optimal solution," the decree reads.

"This will allow the people to regain control over the political decision-making process as quickly as possible," it says.