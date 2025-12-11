Eastern Europe not thrilled with new US security blueprint, save for Hungary — research

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The authors of the updated US National Security Strategy (NSS-2025) adopted a sharply negative view of the European Union while outlining broad prospects for political cooperation, trade ties, and cultural exchanges with Eastern European states. However, despite this seemingly generous gesture, the "fledgling Europeans" - with the exception of Hungary - reacted negatively to the US strategy, viewing it as a tool of discord rather than an opportunity for sovereign development, according to a study of news reports and social media in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic conducted by Kribrum JSC on December 5-8 at the request of the TASS Analytical Center.

Room for maneuver

Polish media (43 outlets, 195 reports, potential audience 16 million) generally perceived NSS-2025 as a shocking break with the transatlantic consensus. They argued that the US is effectively renouncing its role as "global policeman," downgrading Europe to third place after the Western Hemisphere and Asia, presenting the "Russian threat" as insignificant, and demanding that Europe assume full responsibility for its own defense - including negotiating directly with Moscow to achieve "strategic stability," even at the cost of freezing the conflict in Ukraine.

Liberal media critical of the US strategy accused Donald Trump’s administration of "cynically" shifting responsibility in the Ukraine conflict onto Europe and being prepared to sacrifice NATO’s eastern flank for its own interests and rapprochement with Russia. By contrast, right-wing conservative outlets, reflecting sentiment within parts of Poland’s ruling elite, tended to view NSS-2025 as "cold realism" and an opportunity for Poland to become a regional leader. Even they, however, acknowledged that the new US approach significantly worsens Europe’s security landscape and requires Poland to take urgent steps to build up its own military capabilities.

On Polish social media, reactions were overwhelmingly negative: unfavorable views accounted for 65% of the total, more than triple the number of positive responses (20%). Critics saw the strategy as a threat to NATO’s eastern flank and to Poland’s security (58%), accused Washington of betraying Ukraine and downplaying the Russian threat (52%), and condemned Trump for cynicism and for rejecting the US role as "global policeman." Around 38% expressed fears of a "civilizational decline" in Europe and an erosion of NATO, while a quarter blamed the US for undermining EU unity and transatlantic ties. Among those who viewed NSS-2025 positively, 45% believed it gives Poland a chance to become a regional leader, 35% welcomed a blow to "Eurocrats," 28% praised Trump’s realism, and 20% used the opportunity to show support for nationalists.

Hostile document

In the Czech Republic and Slovakia, formerly the single Czechoslovakia, the perception of NSS-2025 was nearly identical, marked by shock, alarm, and condemnation.

Czech media (24 outlets, 119 reports, potential audience 5.4 million) unanimously characterized the strategy as openly hostile and ideologically far-right. Proposals to quickly end the conflict in Ukraine to achieve strategic stability and shift the burden of defense onto Europe were viewed as "cynical betrayal" and a "threat to transatlantic unity." This outrage was accompanied by concerns about the possible collapse of the European project under pressure from the MAGA (Make America Great Again) ideology.

Similarly, Slovak news outlets (15 publications, 44 reports, potential audience 1.7 million) expressed particular anger at NSS-2025’s portrayal of Europe as an increasingly weak partner facing a profound demographic, social, and military crisis. They interpreted the strategy’s criticism of European migration policies as a manifestation of a "racist conspiracy theory." Many also pointed to the uncertainty created by the US president’s "volatile nature."

Social media responses in both countries were similarly heated, with negative opinions far outnumbering positive ones: 70% to 15% in the Czech Republic and 71% to 16% in Slovakia. In the Czech Republic, 60% of critics viewed NSS-2025 as a threat to transatlantic unity and NATO; 55% called it "far-right propaganda," and half regarded it as a "betrayal of Ukraine" and "support for Russia." In Slovakia, 27% considered the strategy "openly hostile to the EU and European identity." Accusations against the US of "interference in European affairs," "cynicism," and "betrayal" were common in both countries.

The minority who viewed NSS-2025 positively tended to agree with its criticism of the EU and used the moment to express support for local nationalists. In Slovakia, 41% saw the strategy as a sign that Europe must solve its own problems; in the Czech Republic, this share was half as large. Nearly one in five supporters also endorsed restoring stable relations with Russia.

Hungarian exception

Hungary proved to be an outlier. Its media (14 outlets, 65 reports, potential audience 2.8 million) responded to the US strategy with noticeable approval. Many publications saw NSS-2025 as aligned with Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s vision and treated it as an opportunity for strategic rapprochement between Budapest and Washington. The media also supported the softened tone toward Russia, calling it a pragmatic shift.

Hungarian social media displayed a reversed imbalance, with positive responses significantly prevailing. The majority of Hungarian "Trumpists" agreed with the document’s claims about the "civilizational erasure of Europe" (70%) and the "death of European democracy" (44%). Two-thirds praised the US president’s "pragmatism," and half argued that Orban and Trump are "on the same wavelength." Some 39% supported the softer stance toward Russia and China, calling it validation of Budapest’s "Eastern policy" and its consistent calls for negotiations on Ukraine.

Among the few critics, most expressed distrust of Trump (66%), accused him of "betraying Ukraine" (40%), or criticized Trump and Orban personally (20%).

Overall, the study showed that, with the exception of Hungary, which has long defended its own distinct course, Eastern European states remain aligned with Western Europe’s political centers and show little readiness or desire for change. At the same time, some of them, particularly Poland, may attempt to use the situation to strengthen their regional position.