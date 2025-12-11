Three more drones targeting Moscow downed, taking the total number to 37 — mayor

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses downed another three drones flying toward Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin, reported on his Telegram channel.

"Another three drones targeting Moscow have been destroyed. Emergency services are working at the scene where the debris fell," the Moscow mayor wrote.

In all, as many as 37 drones targeting Moscow have been downed since 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday (9:00 p.m. GMT on December 10), data released by Sobyanin showed.