Number of Thai soldiers killed in border clashes with Cambodia up to eight

BANGKOK, December 11. /TASS/. The number of Thai troops killed during clashes on the border with Cambodia has risen to eight, the Khaosod newspaper reported, citing the Thai army command.

According to the newspaper, a 22-year-old soldier was killed by a Cambodia shell.

Armed clashes began on the border of Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On Monday, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. The Thai Second Army Area also reported that Cambodia had shelled Thai territory on Monday and Tuesday with BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones. The Thai military returned fire in order to establish control over key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.