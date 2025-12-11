Ukraine launches major drone attack on Moscow overnight

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s drone attack on Moscow overnight has been one of the largest in recent months, according to data published by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Since the evening of Wednesday, December 10, the city’s air defense forces, according to the mayor, have shot down 32 drones flying towards the Russian capital, 31 of which were downed on Thursday. Sobyanin emphasized via the Max messenger that emergency response services were working at the site of the fallen debris. The previous such attack was staged on October 27, when air defense forces downed 32 drones flying towards Moscow in 24 hours, and five more UAVs were shot down on the previous evening. There was another such attack in September when 46 UAVs were shot down in the skies over the Moscow region since the evening of September 22, including 31 drones since the morning of September 23.

Due to security concerns, all Moscow airports were closed to aircraft landings and departures overnight. According to airport services and flight information display systems, nearly 40 flights were unable to land in Moscow and diverted to alternate airfields, not including those canceled or delayed at their departure points.