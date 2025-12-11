Kiev keeps a mere 25% of Seversk in Donbass region under its fire control — expert

LUGANSK, December 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops keep a quarter of Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) under their fire control, with Russian forces clearing the town right now, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Some 25% of Seversk remains under enemy fire control. Russian forces have been clearing the western part of the town [of Ukrainian troops]," he said.

According to Marochko, Russian fighters have expanded control of ground in central Seversk as they are actively advancing in northern, southern and eastern sectors of the locality.