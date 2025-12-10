Kiev advancing unacceptable conditions to derail talks — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Kiev is deliberately setting forth conditions that are unacceptable for Russia to derail peace talks and accuse Russia of this, Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large, Rodion Miroshnik, said.

"I think that this looks more like buying time, a kind of bluffing," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily. "Kiev wants to maximally rewrite the conditions proposed by [US President Donald] Trump."

"As a matter of fact, it is seeking to set forth unacceptable for Russia terms, and its next step will be to simply accuse it of breaking down the talks. This is Kiev’s key task," he said.