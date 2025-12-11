Russian security official thanks Laos for assisting in rehabilitation of Russian soldiers

VIENTIANE, December 11. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu thanked Laos for its assistance in rehabilitating participants of the special military operation and for its position on the Ukrainian conflict.

"Russia highly appreciates the truly fraternal support provided to our soldiers in Lao medical and sanitary institutions, which accept Russian servicemen free of charge. We are grateful," Shoigu told Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamfong during their meeting in Vientiane.

"We appreciate Laos’ unchanging solidarity with Russia on key international issues. You take a prudent and rational stance on the Ukrainian crisis and understand the root causes of the special military operation," the Security Council chief noted.

He assured that Russia will continue to support Laos. "We are carrying out an important humanitarian mission to clear landmines across Lao territory. The eighth phase of the operation began in November, and in the previous phase, Russian combat engineers discovered and neutralized more than 330 explosive devices over 18 hectares," Shoigu said.

The Lao minister of public security expressed "profound gratitude" to the Russian government for their cooperation, assistance, and support of Laos, as well as for the specialized equipment provided to the country’s public security forces. Shoigu invited Lakhamphong to attend the first international forum on security, scheduled to be held in Russia in May 2026.

Russia’s Security Council secretary noted that the delegation accompanying him includes representatives from law enforcement agencies, Rosatom, the Bank of Russia, and the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.