FACTBOX: Last night’s drone attacks on Russia hit 12 regions

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. As many as 287 Ukrainian drones were destroyed or intercepted over 12 Russian regions over the past night, including 40 outside Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Drone debris broke the windows of an educational establishment and a filling station in the Tula Region, and five civilian cars were affected in a drone attack on the Bryansk Region. A residential building in the Vladimir Region was evacuated after fragments of a drone were discovered on its roof.

TASS has compiled key facts about the impact.

Scope

- Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on December 10 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on December 11, alert air defense capabilities intercepted or destroyed 287 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- Namely, 118 UAVs were downed over the Bryansk Region, 40 UAVs each over the Kaluga Region and the Moscow Region, including 32 UAVs flying toward Moscow, 27 UAVs over the Tula Region, 19 UAVs over the Novgorod Region, 11 UAVs over the Yaroslavl Region, 10 UAVs over the Lipetsk Region, six UAVs over the Smolensk Region, five UAVs each over the Kursk and Oryol regions, four UAVs over the Voronezh Region and two UAVs over the Ryazan Region, the ministry noted.

Impact

- The windows of an educational establishment and premises of a filling station in the Tula Region were damaged by falling debris as a Ukrainian drone attack was being repelled, Governor Dmitry Milyayev said.

- A residential building in the Vladimir Region was evacuated after drone debris was discovered on its top, Governor Alexander Avdeyev reported on his Telegram channel.

- Five civilian cars and windows in four residential buildings were damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Vygonichi District in the Bryansk Region, according to the governor of the bordering Russian region, Alexander Bogomaz.

Moscow airports affected

- As many as 378 flights have been delayed or redirected at all four airports in the Russian capital amid a Ukrainian drone attack, live flight trackers show.

- By 8:45 a.m. Moscow time (5:45 a.m. GMT), 97 flights at Sheremetyevo Airport were delayed by at least two hours, and 121 flights were cancelled. Domodedovo Airport reported 43 flight delays, with four cancellations. At Vnukovo Airport, 78 flights were delayed and 20 canceled, and 14 flight delays and one flight cancellation were confirmed for Zhukovsky Airport.

Wednesday evening attack on Voronezh Region

- Several residential buildings were damaged by falling drone debris in the city of Voronezh in the evening of December 10, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said.

- According to him, 80 people were evacuated from a residential building damaged by falling debris in the city.

- A staircase collapsed on a floor in the apartment building, Gusev added.

- Also, a fire was extinguished in an office building, and a blackout was reported in several streets, he noted.

- Later, the governor said that debris from a downed drone had fallen on a production site in the southern Voronezh Region. No one has been injured in ensuing blazes, he specified.