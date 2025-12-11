Kim visits Russian embassy, extends condolences over Ambassador Matsegora’s death

SEOUL, December 11. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday visited the Russian embassy in Pyongyang to offer his condolences over the death of Ambassador Alexander Matsegora, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un laid a bunch of flowers and observed a moment's silence in memory of Aleksandr Ivanovich Matsegora, who devoted his noble life to boosting and developing the DPRK-Russia friendship," it said, adding that Kim also met with Matsegora’s family and embassy employees.

"He said that Matsegora was an able diplomat who made a tangible contribution to the history of the DPRK-Russia friendly relations and a close friend and true comrade deeply kept in the hearts of the DPRK people as a human being," the KCNA said. "Saying that it is, indeed, a deep sorrow and great loss to not only the Russian government and people but also the government and people of the DPRK to lose the ambassador at a time when an important historic phase has been opened in the development of the relations between the two countries, Kim Jong Un stressed that even though he passed away, our respect and memories of him would last forever and the DPRK-Russia relations continue to develop as he hoped."

Earlier, Kim sent a telegram of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Matsegora died on December 6 at the age of 70.