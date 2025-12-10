Nobel Prize awarding ceremonies held in Stockholm and Oslo

STOCKHOLM, December 10. /TASS/. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented 13 Nobel Prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics.

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to scientists Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi for discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.

The Physics Prize was awarded to John Clark, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis for achievements in quantum mechanics - for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunneling and quantization of energy in an electrical circuit.

In chemistry, the award went to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi for the development of organometallic frameworks.

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai for his exciting and visionary work, which, in the midst of apocalyptic horror, confirms the power of art.

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt were awarded the Alfred Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics by the State Bank of Sweden for explaining innovative economic growth.

The Peace Prize, according to the will of Alfred Nobel, was awarded in Oslo, went to the daughter of Venezuelan Maria Corina Machado, Ana Corina Sosa.

Nobel Prize Awards

The Nobel medals, featuring the likeness of Nobel himself, are made of 18-carat gold, and weigh 175 grams. Before 1980, the medals weighed even more - up to 200 grams, as they were made of 23-carat gold. The winners of the economics prize receive slightly heavier medals - 185 grams each.

The Nobel Prize diploma is a real work of art measuring 23 by 25 cm with colorful fonts and special gold monograms. Their binding is made of leather. Diplomas in physics are covered in blue, in chemistry, physiology and medicine in red, in economics in brown, and in literature in a color chosen by the writer.