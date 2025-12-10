US Federal Reserve cuts rate to 3.5-3.75% per annum

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The US Federal Reserve System, which serves as the country's central bank, has lowered its base rate for the third time in a row to 3.5-3.75%, according to a statement on the regulator's website.

"In support of its goals and in light of the shift in the balance of risks, the [Federal Open Market] Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 3-1/2 to 3-3/4%," the statement reads.

The results of the next US regulator's rate meeting will be published on January 28, 2026.

The Federal Reserve has raised its forecast for US GDP growth in 2025 from 1.6% to 1.7%. According to the regulator, its outlook for 2026 was also raised, from 1.8% to 2.3%.

The Federal Reserve has lowered its 2025 inflation forecast for the United States from 3% to 2.9%, while its 2026 forecast was downgraded from 2.6% to 2.4%. The Federal Reserve also maintained its unemployment forecast for 2025 and 2026 at 4.5% and 4.4%, respectively.