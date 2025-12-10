Over 13,500 Russian companies registered in UAE — minister

DUBAI, December 10. /TASS/. More than 13,500 Russian companies are currently registered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with around 2,000 new registrations issued in 2025, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri said.

"Our governments and private sectors continue to identify new opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, industry, and innovation. This positive trend is reflected in bilateral trade indicators. Moreover, more than 13,500 Russian companies are currently registered in the UAE. This year alone, around 2,000 new licenses were issued," he told a business forum in Dubai.

Russian companies operating in logistics, industry, technology, tourism, and retail make a "significant contribution" to the Emirati economy, the minister noted. "At the same time, UAE companies continue to invest in Russia, including in critical economic sectors such as transportation, energy, real estate, and the food industry," he said.