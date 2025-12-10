Court to begin questioning defendants in terrorist attack in Crocus case on December 15

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The state prosecution has finished presenting evidence in the criminal case of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, which killed 149 people, and questioning of the 19 defendants will begin on December 15, a lawyer in the case said.

"Next Monday, December 15, the court plans to begin questioning the 19 defendants," the lawyer told TASS.

According to him, on Wednesday, December 10, the state prosecution finished presenting its evidence in court.

"Since August 4, 2025, the court has examined the testimony of victims (more than 2,000 people) and witnesses from the prosecution, protocols of the inspection of the scene, as well as objects (documents), expert opinions conducted during the preliminary investigation, expert opinions and other documents contained in more than 400 volumes of the criminal case," the court said in a statement.

On March 22, 2024, Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerjon Mirzoyev, Mukhammadsobir Faizov and Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda shot visitors with firearms and set fire to the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region. One person is still considered missing. After the terrorist attack, four perpetrators tried to escape to Ukraine, but were detained in the Bryansk Region and taken to Moscow. Later, accomplices of the attackers were found. The investigation into the two organizers and four participants continues.

The trial is taking place in a closed mode because of the threat to the safety of all participants.