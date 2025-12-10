Spain purchases two times less Russian LNG in November than in previous year

MADRID, December 10. /TASS/. Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Spain fell this November, leaving Russia the third in terms of volumes of this fuel supplied to the kingdom, according to data released by the Spanish energy company Enagas.

The kingdom purchased the equivalent of 3,305 GWh of LNG from Russia (11% of the total volume) last month, down from 6,404 GWh in November 2024, according to the company’s data. In the first 11 months of this year, Spain purchased 36,020 GWh of Russian LNG (10.6% of the total volume). As a result, from January to November, Moscow was the third-largest supplier of this fuel to the kingdom, after Algeria and the US.

In recent months, Spain has been reducing its Russian LNG supplies. In October, Spain received 1,078 GWh of gas from Russia, the lowest figure since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

Enagas reported earlier that Spain purchased 72,360 GWh of Russian gas last year, compared to 72,690 GWh in 2023. In 2024, Russia became the second-largest gas supplier to the kingdom.