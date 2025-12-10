VILNIUS, December 10. /TASS/. The Latvian military will decide whether to dismantle the railway tracks leading to Russia by the end of this year, LSM portal reported.

The instruction was given by Defense Minister Andris Spruds. Chief of Defense Kaspar Pudans said the decision will be made in coordination with neighboring countries, "so that the approaches are similar."

The rail track of the road to Russia has a gauge width of 1,520 mm, while the European standard is 1,435 mm. Until 2022, there were three railway border crossings between Russia and Latvia: Purvmala - Vecumi, Skangali - Karsava, and Pozin - Zilupe. There is currently no regular service.

Earlier, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said complete dismantling was possible. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Baltic Republic "needs sleepers for heating."