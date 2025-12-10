Israeli police mum on assassination attempt on Ukraine’s Mindich — spokesman

TEL AVIV, December 10. /TASS/. Israeli police have no information about the alleged assassination attempt on Timur Mindich, who is known as Vladimir Zelensky's friend and "wallet," spokesman Michael Zingerman told TASS.

"We know nothing about this," he replied when asked about the incident.

Earlier, Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky (listed in Russia as an extremist and terrorist) stated in court that an assassination attempt had been made on Mindich, who is in Israel, on November 28. According to him, "there was an assassination attempt" and "the criminals were arrested."

On November 10, Ukraine’s NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a large-scale operation dubbed Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Searches were conducted at the home of Timur Mindich, who is often referred to as Zelensky’s "wallet," as well as at the residence of Justice Minister German Galuschenko, who was later dismissed, and at the Energoatom company. The NABU then began publishing excerpts from conversations in Mindich’s apartment, during which corruption schemes were discussed. According to the investigation, the participants in the criminal scheme laundered at least 100 million dollars.

On November 11, NABU filed the first charges, including Mindich as the head of a criminal organization, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, who remains chummy with Zelensky. Mindich himself left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.