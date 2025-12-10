CAR army grows over four times in last nine years — president

BANGUI /CAR/, December 10. /TASS/. The army of the Central African Republic has expanded from 6,000 to 26,000 people over the past nine years, President Faustin-Archange Touadera told the National Assembly.

"In the field of peace and public security, the situation in our country has improved significantly thanks to the restoration of the army, gendarmerie and national police. The definition of the National Defense Policy in 2024 made it possible to adopt a National Defense Strategy and prepare a law on the military program for 2026-2030, which is now being finalized. Thanks to this, the potential of the defense and security forces has been strengthened, and the number of FACA (Central African Armed Forces - TASS) has grown significantly: from about 6,000 military personnel in 2016 to 26,000 in 2025," Touadera said.

The president said the country’s goal is to increase the army to 50,000 troops by 2040.

"To this end, I have established 14 territorial infantry battalions, three rapid reaction battalions and three special forces battalions that are fully deployed in all defense zones and equipped with significant material resources, as well as three special forces battalions that are being formed," Touadera said.

The number of gendarmerie officers increased from 2,500 in 2016 to 4,600 in 2024. New units were created: three territorial legions in Bouar, Bambari and Kaga Bandoro; a multi-purpose squadron in Paoua; three groups in M’baiki, Berberati and Bossangoa and four companies in Boda, Carnot, Batangafo and Paoua.

A multi-purpose squadron has been established and put into operation in Bangui, specializing in the management of a cross-border zone and corridors of cross-border cattle grazing. It will also be deployed in Paoua and other cities of the country.

Presidential elections will be held in the Central African Republic on December 28. They are held in two rounds if none of the candidates gain 50% plus one vote in the first round. The term of the presidential mandate is seven years. Current president Touadera has already won the presidential elections in 2016 and 2020. The new constitution, adopted in a referendum in 2023, granted him the right to be elected for another term. Parliamentary and local government elections will be held in the Central African Republic at the same time as the presidential elections.