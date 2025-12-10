Russia could export 57.8 mln tons of grain, leguminous crops by the end of season — expert

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia could export 57.8 million tons of grain and leguminous crops by the end of the current agricultural season (July 2025 - June 2026), Igor Pavensky, head of the Rusagrotrans analytical center, said at the Russian Agroholdings conference.

"Regarding exports, the preliminary estimate for the 2025/2026 season is as follows: wheat exports are estimated at 44 million tons, barley exports at 5.3 million tons, corn exports at 3.8 million tons, and total grain and leguminous crops exports are projected at 57.8 million tons," Pavensky said.

The expert added that grain exports by rail in July-November approached a record high of 10.3 million tons.

"About half of the rail export potential has been exported so far. After a weak start in July-August, record monthly grain volumes have been shipped for export over the past three months. The key factor was the change in the geography of shipments: the role of regions in Central Russia, the Volga region, and Siberia has increased, while the share of southern regions has decreased," he said.

According to him, the volume of grain transported by rail is projected to reach over 20 million tons during the 2025/2026 season, which is an increase compared to last season's level and the average annual values of the past five years.