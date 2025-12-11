Cuba condemns US’ seizure of oil tanker in Caribbean as piracy — president

HAVANA, December 11. /TASS/. Cuba strongly condemns the United States’ attack on an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast as an act of piracy, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

"Cuba strongly condemns the attack on an oil tanker in the Caribbean committed by the US military," he wrote on his X page. He expressed his "full support for the Venezuelan government" and slammed this attack as "an act of piracy, a violation of international law, and escalation of aggression against the brotherly country."

Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources that the US military had intercepted and detained an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. According to the agency, the ship is on the sanctions list. Such a move, Bloomberg notes, "signifies a serious escalation between the two countries."

The report added that the tanker’s detention could complicate Venezuelan oil exports, as other carriers may be less willing to load hydrocarbons from the country.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed reports on the tanker’s detention.

The Venezuelan foreign ministry condemned the seizure of the oil tanker by the US side in the Caribbean as an act of international piracy.