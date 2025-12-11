Thailand-Cambodia clashes leave 190 casualties with nine Thai soldiers killed

BANGKOK, December 1. /TASS/. The number of Thai soldiers killed in border clashes with Cambodia has risen to nine, with 120 people wounded, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing Thailand’s Defense Ministry.

The ministry said roughly 200,000 civilians have been forced to flee their homes amid the fighting. It also confirmed the deaths of three refugees. According to the report, 849 temporary shelters have been set up across the country, and 200 hospitals have suffered damage.

Meanwhile, the Cambodian Defense Ministry said 10 people had been killed and another 60 injured as the conflict continues to escalate.

"As of December 10, 2025, the death toll stands at 10 Cambodian civilians, including one child, and the number of injured civilians has reached 60," the ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Kingdom’s Defense Ministry reported nine deaths and 46 wounded among its residents.

Armed clashes began on the border of Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On Monday, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. The Thai Second Army Area also reported that Cambodia had shelled Thai territory on Monday and Tuesday with BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones. The Thai military returned fire to regain control over key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.