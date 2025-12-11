MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The West did not react in any way to the Kiev leadership’s decision to suspend negotiations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an ambassadorial roundtable on the topic of settlement in Ukraine.

The top Russian diplomat highlighted that before the talks were halted, concrete results were achieved, particularly in the humanitarian sphere. "Nearly 2,500 people from each side were able to return home, with several stages of repatriating the bodies of the deceased taking place. In total, to date, we have transferred to Kiev over 11,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers and have received 201 bodies of our fighters in return," he added.

"Despite all the above, Kiev announced that it saw no progress and decided to suspend negotiations with Russia. The West did not react to this in any way, did not try to prod the Kiev regime into at least creating the impression of a readiness for political regulation," Lavrov stated.

"Nonetheless, we have a very clear impression: the negotiations in Istanbul were needed by the Kiev regime for only one thing, as was the case during the Minsk agreements period, to achieve a ceasefire under any pretext without any conditions and gain a respite for rearmament, replenishment of losses, regrouping of forces and so on," he stated. "Of course, we did not agree to that."

The top Russian diplomat stressed that prolonging the Ukrainian conflict has become a matter of survival for Vladimir Zelensky. "And now a new personal aspect has emerged for Zelensky. A corruption scandal has erupted in Ukraine, and in light of this, prolonging the conflict seems to have become a matter of political, and perhaps even physical, survival for Zelensky," he emphasized.