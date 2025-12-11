US militarization of Taiwan, Philippines worries region — Russian security official

VIENTIANE, December 11. /TASS/. The US militarization of Taiwan and the Philippines concerns Russia and the region as a whole, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

Among the topics discussed at the meetings with Laos’ leadership, "security-related matters, both regional and national, were the top priority," Shoigu told journalists. "Of course, we talked about the security architecture established around the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the attempts to interfere or to disrupt this architecture by certain country blocs that are clearly not keen on establishing friendly ties either with the ASEAN or Russia. I am referring primarily to the United States," the Russian Security Council secretary said.

"What is happening today, namely the US policy on militarization of Taiwan and the Philippines, inevitably raises concerns for the countries of the region, as well as for Russia," he noted.

Shoigu also pointed to Japan’s militarization, noting "a rapid shift in its position within a fairly short period of time." "Take, for example, the decision to reach the 2% defense spending target two years ahead of schedule. Why two years earlier? What happened?" the Russian Security Council secretary asked. "All this [militarization] is happening quite rapidly," Shoigu added.