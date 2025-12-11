Russia’s proposals on European security ‘last chance’ for salvaging any progress — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The proposals put forward by Russia in December 2021 are a last chance for salvaging progress in the sphere of European security that the West is currently trying to undermine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable discussion on Ukraine with ambassadors.

The principles of indivisible security "underlined the proposals put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2021 which Mrs. [Elina] Valtonen has rejected as irrelevant, arguing that they would annihilate decades of progress in the field of European security," Lavrov maintained. "And I want her to hear that these proposals are a last chance for salvaging the progress on European security that the West is currently trying to undermine, including the very Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," he added.

"Of course, as a country where `the spirit of Helsinki’ (consultations on security and cooperation in Europe - TASS) originated, Finland should care," Lavrov noted. "Nevertheless, Valtonen is siding with the Nazi regime without concern," he lamented.