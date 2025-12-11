MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during an embassy roundtable on Ukraine’s settlement that the Ukrainian armed forces’ losses have long surpassed one million and continue to grow.

He described the Kiev regime as having evolved from an ideologically driven combat force - fueled by Nazi ideology and prohibited substances - into an organized criminal enterprise operating in everyday life. "According to numerous independent estimates, Ukrainian casualties have exceeded one million and are still mounting. The Kiev regime, originally established as a fiercely ideological military entity, has now devolved into a criminal gang," Lavrov remarked.

He stressed that the Kiev regime is mired in corruption, which is dragging its sponsors down with it.