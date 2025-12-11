Some Ukrainian figures set up child trafficking operation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Several Ukrainian figures, aided by European accomplices, have established a child trafficking operation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an embassy discussion on the settlement in Ukraine, referring to the list of children allegedly taken out of Ukraine handed over by Kiev.

"Most of the 339 names on this list were no longer children and were not in the territory of the Russian Federation, but in Europe. This, incidentally, helped confirm suspicions that some Ukrainian figures, together with European accomplices, had established a child trafficking operation," the minister said.

Lavrov called this topic excessively politicized.

"There are constant incantations from Kiev that tens of thousands of Ukrainian children have been ‘abducted’ by the Russian army soldiers, that they are ‘being subjected to some kind of torture.’ From the very first day, when this topic began to play out, we asked - there were contacts then, they were in Istanbul in the middle of the year - we asked the Ukrainian negotiators to give us a list of those ‘tens of thousands’ in the interests of these children, in the interests of resolving this problem. After numerous reminders, Ukrainians were able to scrape together 339 names, which we immediately began to double-check, including asking for assistance from your respected organization (The International Committee of the Red Cross - TASS)."