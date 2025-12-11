West running out of resources to wage proxy war against Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The West's financial and military resources for waging a proxy war against Moscow are running out, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an embassy roundtable on Ukraine’s settlement.

"Today, resources for waging a proxy war, financial, logistical and military, are depleted in the West," he said.

"Under these circumstances, Western ruling circles can be roughly divided into two camps. The majority advocates the militarization of European economies and preparations for a large-scale armed confrontation in Europe, apparently, in the hope that, as they say, war will erase everything and their mistakes will be forgotten," Lavrov said. "Among such figures I would mention none other than NATO Military Committee head Giuseppe Dragone. Quote: 'We are considering acting more aggressively rather than reacting. The alliance could consider preemptive strikes as defensive actions.' How do you like that?" the Russian minister noted.

This indicates that "other figures, including not only military personnel but also politicians, are openly saying that it is necessary to prepare for a war against Russia by 2030, or even by 2029," he added. "It's quite amusing that Italian Prime Minister, for example, tried to justify this Italian general's statement about the need for preemptive strikes against the Russian Federation. When asked how she felt about it she stated that those words must be interpreted correctly to prevent a dangerous escalation," Lavrov said.

"But I'm sure everyone understands what we're talking about and how the West, out of desperation, is trying to escalate the situation and stay on the warpath. And they hope that by hyping this issue, by whipping up public opinion with the military threat from Russia, it will allow them to stay in power and save face," he concluded.