Russia takes note of America's foreign policy turn in new National Security Strategy

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Moscow sees a serious revision of the United States’ foreign policy doctrinal attitudes in its newly released National Security Strategy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"In the new edition of the US National Security Strategy, we note a number of provisions indicating a serious rethinking of the US foreign policy doctrinal guidelines, a stark contrast to the previous 2022 version," Zakharova said.

The diplomat drew special attention to America's about-face on hegemony - the document explicitly says that earlier "American elites made grave miscalculations" by making "a very erroneous and destructive stake on globalism. Of course, time will tell how much the administration of [US President] Donald Trump will be able to really take into account this difficult statement for America. Nevertheless, as it seems at the moment, the very recognition of the bankruptcy of the globalist model is telling," she said.

"This basic ideology defines, as we understand it, another key parameter of the strategy - we mean the call to ‘put an end to the perception of NATO as an ever-expanding alliance,’ coupled with the task of ‘preventing such a reality.’ In other words, for the first time, the United States is recording, if not a commitment not to expand the alliance, then at least officially questioning its eternally aggressive and expansionist dynamics.

"It is also important that Russia is mentioned in the document in the context of pan-European security," and there are no calls for its systemic containment and increased economic pressure. Nevertheless, without directly naming Moscow, in the new version of the strategy, Washington pointedly outlined plans to achieve "energy dominance" by "reducing the influence of opponents." Reading between the lines, we see the desire to continue ousting Russia from the global energy markets by any available means," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry added.