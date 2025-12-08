EU agrees to let Poland off hook on migrant commitments — interior ministry

BRUSSELS, December 8. /TASS/. The European Union has agreed to exempt Poland from its 2026 commitments to accommodate migrants from other countries of the union under the "solidarity mechanism," Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said.

"Poland has been freed from implementing any relocation mechanisms, as well as from all related costs," he said at a press conference, aired by TVP Info.

In his words, his country would likely to be granted the same exemption in the coming years as well. At the same time, the politician said that the move was criticized by EU members in southern Europe.

According to Kierwinski, the European Union plans to relocate around 21,000 migrants in 2026.

On November 11, the European Commission acknowledged that Austria, Bulgaria, Poland, Croatia, Czechia and Estonia "face a significant migratory situation because of the cumulative pressures," and, therefore, suggested that they apply for partial or full exemption from their commitment to accommodate migrants on their territory.

The European Council has approved the union’s migration pact in May 2024. The document establishes national quotas for accommodation of migrants on their territory, and they are to pay contributions to a special fund if they refuse to do so.