MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Almost 5,000 civilians have been killed and over 18,500 have been injured due to the criminal directives of the Ukrainian leadership in Donbass since April 2014, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s office told TASS.

"As a result of Ukrainian punitive operations, almost 5,000 civilians have been killed, over 18,500 people have been injured, more than 13,500 people have been wounded, including 1,275 minors. Over 153,000 civilian infrastructure facilities have been partially or completely destroyed, including approximately 138,000 residential buildings, 1,565 educational and 847 medical organizations and institutions, 1,403 social facilities, production and trade enterprises, at least 11,400 life support and utility facilities, 505 cultural and sports facilities and 205 religious buildings," the agency stated.

Significant damage has been inflicted on the economy, and key elements of the culture, religion, and traditions of the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics have been suppressed. Furthermore, the operation of industrial facilities, including essential enterprises, has ceased, leading to increased unemployment and a decline in the population's income levels.

"Over 2.3 million civilians have been forced to leave their permanent places of residence. From 2014 until the reunification of the DPR and LPR with Russia, the population decreased from 6.5 to 4.5 million people due to resettlement, declining birth rates and increasing mortality," the Prosecutor General's Office added.