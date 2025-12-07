Legitimate authorities regain control of situation in Benin — news agency

PRETORIA, December 7. /TASS/. The legally formed government of Benin is regaining control of the situation in the country after a group of servicemen announced a coup this morning, AFP reported, citing sources close to President Patrice Talon.

"This is a small group of rebels who had access to television," the news agency quoted a source as saying. "The regular army is regaining control of the situation," the source pointed out.

According to AFP, rebels attacked the presidential palace in Porto-Novo, the capital, in the morning, but Talon is safe.