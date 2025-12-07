Top Iranian diplomat to soon visit Russia for high-level talks — MFA

TEHRAN, December 7. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will soon visit Moscow and Minsk, where he will meet with Russian and Belarusian officials, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ismail Baghaei told reporters.

"High-level meetings at the foreign ministry level will be held in Belarus and Russia next week. Araghchi will visit these two countries as part of ongoing consultations," he said during a press conference.

According to the spokesman, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in the coming days. "The president's press service will announce everything in due time," he added.