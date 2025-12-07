End of conflict in Ukraine close — Kellogg

NEW YORK, December 7. /TASS/. The resolution of the conflict in Ukraine is close to its end but the issues of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic remain on the agenda, Special Envoy of the US President Keith Kellogg said at the forum organized by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation in California.

"The last ten meters to the objective are always your hardest," Kellogg said. The issues of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant are still being discussed, he noted.

"If we get those two issues settled, I think the rest of the things will work out fairly well," the special envoy added.