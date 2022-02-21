Russian border security eliminates five saboteurs infiltrating from Ukraine

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 21. /TASS/. Russian armed forces and border security forces prevented a violation of the Russian border by a sabotage group from Ukrainian territory, five violators were eliminated, Russia’s Southern Military District press office told journalists Monday.

"On February 21, 2022, at about 06:00 Moscow time, a Federal Security Service (FSB) border security unit detected an infiltration of the border with the Republic of Ukraine by a sabotage group near the settlement of Mityakinskaya, Rostov Region," the press service said.

"Five violators of the Russian Federation borders from the sabotage group were eliminated in the ensuing combat," the Military District underscored.

No Russian servicemen were injured during the attempted violation of the border.

"There were no injuries among Russian Armed Forces and FSB border security forces," the press office said.

According to the press office, two Ukrainian Armed Forces armored personnel carriers crossed into Russia in order to perform an emergency evacuation. However, both vehicles were destroyed by Russian Armed Forces who arrived at the location of the clash.