Building multipolar world serves Africa's interest, Zimbabwean president says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Building a multipolar world is in Africa's interest, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Building a multipolar world serve’s Africa's interest. The old geopolitical unipolar order, which was defined by a minority of states and led to the permanent marginalization of the majority of countries in the Global South, is no longer acceptable. A situation where some Western states try to dictate to us who we should be friends with is no longer acceptable to Zimbabwe," the president said.

Mnangagwa also said that Zimbabwe welcomes the changing world through BRICS and the transformation of the global economic order and geopolitical landscape.