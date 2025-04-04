Ukraine twice attacks fire station in Donetsk's Gorlovka with drones

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. A fire station in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic was attacked twice in one hour by Ukrainian drones, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"As a result, three fire trucks were damaged, as well as the roof and windows of the station and the administrative building. A 21-year-old inspector was injured. He was hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis: acubarotrauma," the ministry said.

According to it, the Ukrainian military deliberately attacked the rescue units of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. "The attacks took place an hour apart. This proves that the Ukrainian armed forces are deliberately hitting fire and rescue units," the ministry said.