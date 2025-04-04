Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated eight communities in the Donetsk area and the Zaporozhye Region over the week of March 29 - April 4 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Panteleymonovka and Rozovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Zaporozhye and Uspenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations… Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Razliv and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlements of Shcherbaki and Lobkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops deliver seven strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered seven strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), hitting Ukrainian military sites over the week, the ministry reported.

"On March 29 - April 4 this year, the Russian Armed Forces delivered seven combined strikes by precision-guided weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting the infrastructure of military airfields, a Ukrainian space rocket industry enterprise, command posts, assembly workshops and storage sites of attack unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In addition, the strikes targeted ammunition depots, explosives production facilities and temporary deployment areas of units of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,910 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,910 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 34 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region. Combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery struck manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, three air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov and Belgorod directions, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,910 personnel, four tanks, 34 armored combat vehicles and 72 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 18 field artillery guns, three electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,505 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,505 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 15 Western-made artillery weapons in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of three mechanized and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,505 personnel, five tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, including 10 US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 32 motor vehicles and 36 field artillery guns, including 15 Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 13 electronic warfare stations and 12 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 1,975 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 1,975 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy tanks and 21 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of seven mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, an unmanned aircraft systems regiment of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade, two National Guard brigades, the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia]," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,975 personnel, seven tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, including five M113 armored personnel carriers and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture and 36 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 11 field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and four field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,150 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy tanks and 19 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, two unmanned systems brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two National Guard brigades and the Omega special operations detachment," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,150 personnel, seven tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, among them two French-made VAB armored personnel carriers, an M113 armored personnel carrier and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture, 39 motor vehicles and 27 artillery guns, including three Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 945 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 945 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 18 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of a tank brigade, three mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 945 personnel, three tanks, an armored combat vehicle, 16 motor vehicles and 18 field artillery guns, including two Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 435 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 435 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 435 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 26 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and 10 ammunition and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down 895 Ukrainian UAVs, 15 JDAM smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 895 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 15 JDAM smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 15 JDAM guided aerial bombs and four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture, a rocket of the Uragan multiple launch rocket system and 895 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 660 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 49,774 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,689 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,534 multiple rocket launchers, 23,221 field artillery guns and mortars and 33,696 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.