Ukraine loses up to 85 service members, foreign military officers in strike on Krivoy Rog

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have targeted a meeting of Ukrainian commanders and Western instructors at a restaurant in the city of Krivoy Rog, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"A meeting of military commanders and Western instructors, which was taking place at a restaurant in Krivoy Rog, was targeted at 6:49 p.m. Moscow time (3:49 p.m. GMT) on April 4. The precision strike involved a high-explosive missile. The attack made the enemy lose up to 85 service members and military officers from foreign countries," the statement reads.

The ministry added that the enemy had also lost up to 20 motor vehicles.

Meanwhile, Alexander Vilkul, head of Krivoy Rog’s defense council, wrote on Telegram that explosions had taken place in the city.

Earlier, air raid sirens went off in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region, where Krivoy Rog is located.