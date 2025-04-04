NEW YORK, April 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration has prevented World War III and made significant progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev told Fox News.

"We are having good discussions. Our diplomatic people are also discussing possible outcomes. But there is no questions that President Trump's team not only stopped World War III from happening, but also had already achieved sizeable progress on Ukraine resolution," he said.