Russia’s Arbuzov wins gold in under-81 kg event at 2025 European Judo Championship

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Timur Arbuzov won a gold medal on Friday at the 2025 European Judo Championship in the under-81 kilogram weight category.

In the gold medal match in Montenegro, Arbuzov, 21, defeated Georgia’s Tato Grigalashvili.

The European championship’s bronze in this weight category was shared by Matthias Casse from Belgium and Azerbaijan’s Zelim Tckaev.

The 2025 European Judo Championships are held at the Moraca Sports Center in Podgorica, Montenegro, between April 23 and 27.

TASS reported earlier that Russian judokas Ayub Bliyev and Murad Chopanov already won silver medals at the European championship in the under-60 kg and under 66-kg weight categories.

In late March, 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended international sports federations to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions.