Putin, Trump won’t issue joint Elbe Meeting statement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will not release a joint statement to mark the anniversary of the historic meeting between American and Soviet troops on the Elbe River, which heralded the defeat of the Nazi regime, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, they will not," Peskov told TASS to a question on the subject

Putin and Trump in 2020 issued a joint statement to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the event.

The Kremlin said earlier on Friday it is symbolic that the latest meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff happened on the day of the 80th anniversary of the Elbe meeting.

Troops of the Soviet First Ukrainian Front met soldiers of the US First Army on April 25, 1945 in the area of the city of Torgau on the Elbe River.