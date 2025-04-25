Turkey, Russia finalized consultations on Middle East in Istanbul — source

ANKARA, April 25. /TASS/. Delegations from the foreign ministries of Turkey and Russia concluded their consultations on Middle Eastern affairs in Istanbul. A Turkish Foreign Ministry official informed TASS that the discussions involved a thorough exchange of views on regional issues, with particular focus on Syria and Palestine.

During the meetings at the deputy foreign minister level, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov represented their respective countries. Yilmaz emphasized that Turkey’s primary goal regarding Syria is to promote stability and security by safeguarding the country's territorial integrity and unity. He also highlighted that the most effective means of supporting the Syrian government politically and financially is through the lifting of sanctions, according to the source.

Yilmaz further conveyed to the Russian delegation that establishing peace and stability in the Middle East – where interconnected issues abound – necessitates a comprehensive approach and coordinated actions among all involved parties. The official noted that Ankara is closely monitoring developments in Syria, especially from the perspective of national security.

Additionally, Yilmaz reiterated Turkey’s stance on halting Israeli attacks on Syria and the ongoing violence in Gaza, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The consultations also addressed broader regional security concerns and strategies to foster stability across the Middle East, the source concluded.