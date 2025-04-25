UN World Food Program exhausts food supplies in Gaza

ROME, April 25. /TASS/. The UN World Food Program (WFP) has used up all its food stocks in the Gaza Strip while the border crossings remain closed, the organization said in a statement.

"No humanitarian or commercial supplies have entered Gaza for more than seven weeks as all main border crossing points remain closed," the organization said. It estimated that food prices have "skyrocketed up to 1,400% compared to during the ceasefire."

On April 25, the organization "delivered its last remaining food stocks to hot meals kitchens in the Gaza Strip. "These kitchens are expected to fully run out of food in the coming days. For weeks, hot meal kitchens have been the only consistent source of food assistance for people in Gaza," the statement reads. The WFP also said that on March 31, all 25 bakeries that cooperated with the organization closed as they exhausted their wheat flour and cooking fuel. It pointed out that more than 116,000 tons of food aid "is positioned at aid corridors and is ready to be brought into Gaza by WFP and food security partners as soon as borders reopen."

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had resumed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the renewed Israeli aggression.