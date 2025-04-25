Putin-Witkoff meeting takes place on Elbe Day, recalling WWII alliance

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Friday's meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff was significant in that it took place on the 80th anniversary of Elbe Day, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"It is symbolic that today’s meeting took place on the 80th anniversary of Elbe Day, the day when Soviet and American troops met at the Elbe River in Germany," he pointed out, stressing that the 1945 event "is a symbol of the two countries’ combat alliance in the fight against Nazism."

On April 25, 1945, troops of the Soviet Union’s 1st Ukrainian Front met with the forces of the 1st US Army at the Elbe River near the German town of Torgau.