US puts no deadline on Ukraine negotiations — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. The United States has not set any deadlines for negotiations on the settlement in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

"No deadline. I just want to do it as fast as possible," he said referring to negotiations on Ukraine.

He said that his special envoy Steven Witkoff is "meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin right now as we speak."

However, Trump did not disclose any details about what tasks Witkoff has been assigned, or what specific issues the US wants to discuss in this most current round of negotiations.

On Thursday, the US president said he had "his own deadline" for the Ukraine negotiations though he never specified it. After it expires, the United States will use a "completely different approach," Trump promised.