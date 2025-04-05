MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The Battlegroup North’s forces destroyed up to 80 servicemen, a tank and four combat armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces in one day in the Belgorod direction, head of the group's press center, Yaroslav Yakimkin, told reporters.

"In the Belgorod direction, units of the Battlegroup North inflicted losses on concentrations of manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Krasnopolye, Malaya Rybitsa and Miropolskoye in the Sumy region. The enemy's losses amounted to 80 servicemen, a tank, four combat armored vehicles, four cars and two field artillery guns," Yakimkin said.