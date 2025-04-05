{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Battlegroup North destroys up to 80 servicemen of Ukrainian armed forces in one day

The enemy suffered losses in the areas of the settlements of Krasnopolye, Malaya Rybitsa and Miropolskoye in the Sumy region

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The Battlegroup North’s forces destroyed up to 80 servicemen, a tank and four combat armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces in one day in the Belgorod direction, head of the group's press center, Yaroslav Yakimkin, told reporters.

"In the Belgorod direction, units of the Battlegroup North inflicted losses on concentrations of manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Krasnopolye, Malaya Rybitsa and Miropolskoye in the Sumy region. The enemy's losses amounted to 80 servicemen, a tank, four combat armored vehicles, four cars and two field artillery guns," Yakimkin said.

Battlegroup Dnepr destroys up to 55 soldiers, 2 ammunition depots of Ukrainian forces
Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr defeated units of the mechanized, mountain assault brigades and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, a defense brigade
Sahel countries intend to cooperate with Russia in nuclear energy — portal
The report noted that the Alliance of Sahel States and Russia also intend to strengthen cooperation in economics, nuclear energy, higher education, transport, trade, telecommunications
Top diplomat reveals what could make US reevaluate approach to Ukraine settlement
"President Trump is not going to fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations," Marco Rubio stressed
South Korea’s Constitutional Court upholds president’s impeachment
Russia wins industrial war, leaving Europe in the dust, British report shows
Meanwhile, Europe lacked a coherent strategy or understanding regarding its supply chains
Scale of displacement in West Bank unprecedented since 1967 war — UN agency
UNRWA pointed out that it "works with partners to provide urgent humanitarian aid and psychosocial support to displaced families"
Dmitriev's visit to US shows no venom in Trump's harsh Russia talk — expert
Sergey Oznobishchev commented on Donald Trump's recent sharp remarks, particularly the US leader's assertion that Moscow's statements regarding the Ukrainian settlement were not constructive
China’s Ministry of Commerce adds eleven US companies to unreliable entities list
Restrictions were introduced "for protection of national sovereignty, security and interests of development"
Top Hungarian diplomat doubts NATO’s ability to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
Peter Szijjaro added that Moscow opposed the deployment of peacekeepers from NATO countries to Ukraine, so attempts to send such forces to the country could lead to a direct conflict between the North Atlantic Alliance and Russia
Russian stock market indices falling on Friday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 2.71% to 2,781.97 points, while the RTS Index edged down by 2.59% to 1,039.88 points
Venezuela will overcome difficulties of global trade war declared by the US — Maduro
He believes that Trump has taken tariff and tax measures against countries that could "deprive humanity and Venezuela of the right to the future"
China’s Ministry of Commerce adds 16 US companies to export control list
Trade with the listed companies is prohibited without obtaining special authorization from the Chinese government
US residents color potatoes for Easter as eggs too expensive — media
Although wholesale prices began to fall sharply in March, experts note that it may take time for retail prices to normalize
Russian delegations displayed exceptional professionalism at talks in Riyadh — paper
According to The Washington Post, the Russian representatives have a vast negotiating experience, which spans decades, and are well aware of all aspects of the Ukraine conflict
Russian envoy says Trump administration averted World War III
US President Donald Trump’s administration also made significant progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kirill Dmitriev said
Russia ready to help Burkina Faso maintain national security — Lavrov
The statement followed a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burkina Faso counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore
Confirmed SPIEF participants above last-year record — director
The interest in taking part in SPIEF is driven by equal opportunities provided by the forum to all the participants, Alexey Valkov said
Senior diplomat, Russian envoys in Europe call West out for 'short-sighted' rhetoric
The meeting in Vienna focused on the tasks of the Russian diplomatic and consular missions in implementing Russia's Foreign Policy Concept, approved by the President of the Russian Federation on March 31, 2023
Russia capable of rapid military personnel expansion — Pentagon
Cavoli is also head of the European Command of the US army
Houthis claim they destroyed a reconnaissance drone used by US and Israel
We are talking about the Giant Shark F360 drone
Bank of Russia lowers official dollar rate to 84.28 rubles for April 5-7
The official euro rate was reduced by 18 kopecks to 92.9855 rubles
Ovechkin scores again, now just one away from Gretzky
Ovechkin is now second in NHL history with 893 goals
UN believes nobody can win trade war — spokesperson
The starting trade war will adversely affect implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, Stephane Dujarric added
Russian troops thwart Ukraine’s military logistics’ plans in Zaporozhye
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Friday that Russian troops liberated eight communities in the Donetsk area and the Zaporozhye Region over the week of March 29 - April 4
Russia lodges protest with Moldovan ambassador over expulsion of three diplomats
The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that "the embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Moldova operates in strict accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961"
Crew Dragon spacecraft with Fram2 mission crew return to Earth
The ship splashed down off the coast of California
Europeans set sights on Odessa, Lvov, plotting intervention, says Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that the French-UK initiative on deploying some "reassurance forces" to Ukraine was discussed in Paris on March 27 at yet another European summit of a so-called "coalition of the willing" formed a month ago in order to assemble some "peacekeeping" contingent to be deployed in Ukraine
Ukraine twice attacks fire station in Donetsk's Gorlovka with drones
According to the report, the Ukrainian military deliberately attacked the rescue units of the Russian Emergencies Ministry
Ukraine suffers heavy losses attempting to break into Belgorod Region — commander
According to Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov, everything is under control now, and these areas are being cleared
Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians prove peace not on Kiev's radar — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that "by deliberately attacking the Russian border area, the Ukrainian Nazis want to kill as many Russians as possible, intimidate and sow panic among Russians"
Russia plans to maintain second place in global gold production in coming years
Gold production data in Russia has not been officially disclosed since 2022
EU is 'sinking ship' — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited US President Donald Trump's recently announced tariffs as further evidence that the EU's previously projected GDP growth targets would miss their mark
Russia unsurprised by Trump's threats to impose duties on Russian oil — Ryabkov
The minister stated that even during Trump's first term, Russia "noted and remembered" the distinct patterns of US behavior when desired results were not quickly achieved
Russia supplied 100,000 tons of oil to Cuba on February 19 — deputy PM
Dmitry Chernyshenko said that Russia will continue providing Cuba with economic support and humanitarian aid along bilateral channels
Russian army foils Ukrainian forces’ attempts to restart Nikolayev port — Kherson governor
Vladimir Saldo said that military is currently monitoring not only the territory of the Kherson Region but also the approach routes
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week
Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlements of Shcherbaki and Lobkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region through active operations
Russia’s economic growth is currently approaching 'zero' — expert
Alexander Shokhin emphasized that the current issue is finding a balance between rising inflation and the need to avoid overheating the Russian economy
Armenian president signs law launching EU accession process
On March 26, Armenian legislators passed the second and final reading of the law on setting the country’s EU accession process into motion
Rubio presses Europe to come up with 'concrete proposals' to ensure Ukraine's security
US President Donald Trump said earlier that Europe must bear the burden of responsibility for ensuring its own security
Russian units wipe out up to 100 Ukrainian troops while mopping up Veseloye in DPR
The ministry stressed that MLRS and assault drone crews in coordination with unmanned aerial vehicle operators eliminated firing positions and stationing areas of Ukrainian troops
Ovechkin ties Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record
Now Ovechkin and Gretzky have 894 goals each in the regular championships
Sahel countries to gain strength by acquiring latest equipment from Russia
According to the statement, the Russian side expressed its readiness to offer the necessary technical assistance
Hamas keeps half of living hostages in combat zone — official
The Hamas official demanded the Israeli authorities "immediately engage in talks on the release or evacuation" of the hostages
Trump declares state of emergency in the US due to economic situation — White House
As the document notes, "large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits have led to the hollowing out of our manufacturing base; resulted in a lack of incentive to increase advanced domestic manufacturing capacity; undermined critical supply chains; and rendered our defense-industrial base dependent on foreign adversaries"
Analyst describes US idea of dividing Russia, China as ‘deeply flawed’
The Washington Post columnist also believes that hopes of rapprochement with Russia and Russia drifting away from China "might be illusory"
Kiev forces lost up to 430 personnel in Battlegroup Center’s zone of responsibility
The Battlegroup Center continues to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Uspenovka of the Donetsk People's Republic
Rubio says unaware of proposal to resume flights between US, Russia
On February 27, the Russian delegation proposed to restore direct flights between the two countries at talks with the United States in Istanbul
Russian representatives discuss Kiev’s attacks on journalists at meeting with UN chief
Moscow’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky noted that the Secretary General "listened very carefully to the information"
Trump signs order allowing TikTok to continue operating in US for another 75 days
The American leader also said that the United States should have a 50% stake in TikTok
Press review: Putin’s envoy holds talks with Trump's team as experts analyze tariff impact
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 4th
Kiev forces lost up to 325 servicemen in area of responsibility of Battlegroup South
As a result of decisive actions, units of the Battlegroup South Forces liberated the settlement of Rozovka
US hopes Russia serious about resolving conflict in Ukraine — Rubio
According to the US Secretary of State, the Trump administration remains optimistic that a peace deal can be reached, but understands that the negotiation process will be difficult
US intends to increase military spending to 5% of GDP — Rubio
The US Secretary of State also stressed that the US administration is not demanding that NATO allies immediately increase military spending, but wants them to aim for the same level
Russia shoots down Ukrainian Baba Yaga UAV in Kherson Region
During the inspection, sappers found 36 self-made pressure mines in one of the two compartments, each of which was carefully camouflaged with dry grass
Trump confident that big business representatives are not worried about duties
The US President is confident that big businessmen are focused on big deals that will strengthen the American economy
Pentagon says operation against Houthis to cost US $1 bln per month — media
On March 15, US President Donald Trump authorized military action against the Houthis, who control about one-third of Yemen’s territory
Western Europe hates Trump, develops war strategy for Ukraine — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban believes that Western European leaders "despise Trump and won’t be disappointed if his efforts fail"
Kremlin calls for restraint on Iranian nuclear dossier
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that despite the fact that Russia is now engaged in restoring relations with the US, Iran remains its ally and partner
Sony turns small profit in Russia for first time since 2021
In March 2022, Sony suspended supplies of gaming consoles, accessories and games to Russia, as well as the operation of its Playstation Store
Press review: Ukraine gets ready to host foreign troops as US prepares for trade war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 2nd
International exchanges falling on Friday
This is the greatest dip of the index during a single trading day over five years, Sky News television said
Russian economy doing well amid sanctions, so Moscow doesn’t seek their removal — envoy
If you look at our GDP growth, it’s still 4% last year versus 1% for Europe, Kirill Dmitriev said
Russia replaces equipment at unprecedented pace, builds up forces — NATO defense official
According to Cavoli’s estimantes, the Russian Armed Forces are "today larger than it was at the beginning" of the special military operation
Trump expects $6-7 trillion in investment to come to US after new tariffs take effect
US stocks started the day in the red, with the key indexes falling by 2.9-4.6%
Putin's external governance plan in Ukraine mirrors Trump's plan — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that Trump's team must first grasp the dire situation in Ukraine
Ukrainian elections, necessary for legitimacy of peace agreements, won’t be democratic
Parliamentary and presidential elections are not held in Ukraine due to martial law
Battlegroup Dnepr destroys up to 55 soldiers, 2 ammunition depots of Ukrainian forces
Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr defeated units of the mechanized, mountain assault brigades and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, a defense brigade
US to prevent China from gaining influence over Greenland — Rubio
The US Secretary of State emphasized that Washington respects Greenland’s right to self-determination
Kremlin says no signals yet from Europe about willingness for dialogue or talks with Putin
Earlier, the "coalition of the willing" agreed that at least one European leader should speak to Russia
Macron ready to become Europe’s point man to hold talks with Russia — newspaper
According to the source, the French leader is said to be willing to take up the leadership role "when the time is right"
Houthis say they carried out a drone strike on a ‘military target’ near Tel Aviv
Yemeni Armed Forces Conduct Operation in Jaffa Area
Illusion of selfless US-EU friendship gone with tariffs — Russian legislator
Vladimir Dzhabarov noted that the prospect of a trade war with the US lacks support from leaders such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as those from Ireland, Sweden, and other countries
IN BRIEF: What we know about last night’s Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian regions
Air defense forces on duty intercepted and eliminated 107 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over 10 Russian regions, according to the Defense Ministry
Kiev carries out 7 strikes on energy facilities in Zaporozhye Region during moratorium
"The attacks involved both drone strikes and targeted fire by the enemy's artillery," Vladimir Rogov said
Russia, US trade relations virtually nonexistent — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow is unlikely to experience any positive effects from the US tariffs, as the turmoil in the global economy will require careful actions from Russia
US expects Kiev’s delegation to visit next week to discuss minerals deal — Treasury chief
The first version of the deal was not signed because of a verbal spat between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House on February 28
Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman warns of global consequences from Trump’s tariffs
"Old supply chains will be ruptured but new ones will emerge," Dmitry Medvedev noted
Dmitriev says 'three steps forward' made following meetings in Washington
According to Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy, the issues have been piling up: for three years, there was virtually no communication between Russia and the United States
Ukraine loses up to 85 service members, foreign military officers in strike on Krivoy Rog
The enemy had also lost up to 20 motor vehicle
Netanyahu plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Monday — portal
According to the Axios portal, the parties will discuss import duties imposed by the US, Iran's nuclear program and the situation in the Gaza Strip
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea’s coast
There were no reports of casualties or damage
Battlegroup North destroys up to 80 servicemen of Ukrainian armed forces in one day
The enemy suffered losses in the areas of the settlements of Krasnopolye, Malaya Rybitsa and Miropolskoye in the Sumy region
Almost half of French people want Marine Le Pen on presidential ballot
According to the poll’s results, the court ruling banning Marine Le Pen from running in the next presidential election affected voter expectations
Trump expresses confidence that Putin, Zelensky ready for deal on Ukraine
US President said a lot of progress had been made in discussing a settlement in Ukraine
US stock indexes nosedive as China strikes back with tariffs
The Wall Street Journal writes that over the past two days, since the introduction by US President Donald Trump of new customs duties, the American stock market has lost $6.4 trillion
Europe must make contact with Putin — Stubb
The Finnish president opined that France or UK should be the one to speak to the Russian leader
Trump's tariffs could give Russian economy shot in the arm — Putin’s special envoy
According to Boris Titov, many countries faced with protective duties could start injecting money into Russian industries
Trump to rely on forces that brought him to power — Russian presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev agreed that Trump, when he was still a candidate, "made many statements critical of the destructive foreign and domestic policies pursued by the current administration"
Turkey does not need US to attack Iran — top diplomat
Hakan Fidan called for "peaceful negotiations employed by both sides and interested parties"
Russia’s state arms exporter ready to arm Sahel countries to fight piracy — company chief
"Rosoboronexport offers African partners the products most essential for outfitting the armed forces and other law-enforcement agencies," Alexander Mikheyev said
Trump claims China makes mistake following Beijing’s announcement of tariffs on US goods
The Tariff Commission of the State Council announced earlier that Chinese authorities would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all products imported from the United States
Iran must not become a nuclear state, Israel’s top diplomat insists
On the likelihood of reaching a new nuclear deal with Iran, Sa’ar said that the political situation globally has changed, with a "tougher president" in the White House and Iran, too, having a new head of state
Nearly half of states attending UNHRC session oppose anti-Russian resolution
The ten-page document uses assessments and narratives typical of the states on Russia's list of unfriendly states
Lavrov, Vatican foreign affairs secretary discuss Ukraine — Russian MFA
Sergey Lavrov expressed gratitude to the Holy See for its assistance in resolving humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
The President recalled that the industry is focusing on developing modern aviation equipment, which determines the combat capabilities of the Russian Air forces for the decade to come
Markets are adapting to US duties, Secretary of State says
On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories
IN BRIEF: What we know about terror plot against military cadets foiled by Russia’s FSB
A terrorist attack targeting the Russian Defense Ministry’s barracks outside Moscow, that was conspired by the Ukrainian special services, has been foiled
Residents of Zaporozhye, Gulyaipole await liberation, Russia conducts targeted attacks
Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans commission of Russia’s Civic Chamber, said, that the Russian Armed Forces are conducting targeted attacks
Ukrainian lawmaker admits US intel crucial for strikes using Western missiles
US President Donald Trump ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine a few days after his verbal spat with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House on February 28
Battlegroup West destroys over 230 Ukrainian military personnel in one day
In addition, during the counter-battery battle, five artillery pieces, including Western-made ones, and eight mortar crews of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed
Russia prevents Ukrainian army rotation in Kherson — governor
Vladimir Saldo noted that the Ukrainian armed groups on the right bank of the Dnieper River are mainly deployed around Kherson.
